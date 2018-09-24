Perritos abandonados encontraron madres sustitutas
El motivo de la presente es manifestar nuestro agradecimiento por la atención y el tiempo dedicado a todas las personas que ayudaron y se movilizaron con la búsqueda de una solución para los cachorros encontrados en el Basurero…
En estos casos las redes sociales y los medios de comunicación son muy útiles, porquegracias a que nos movimos rápido, ante el peligro que corrían estos recién nacidos, logramos encontrar la ayuda que pedíamos, los 10 cachorros están en diferentes casas con sus nodrizas,
Agradecemos a:
LA PATRULLA RURAL,QUE ACTUÓ RAPIDAMENTE.
(ESPECIALMENTE A LAURA COCERES Y SUS ACOMPAÑANTES).
A, MARÍA BERTOMEU, CARLA BERNARDINI, FLORENCIA SARTORE, BRENDA MALDONADO, FANY HECKER Y SOBRE TODO A FLORENCIA RUIZ, quienes tienen los cachorros, sabiendo la responsabilidad y el tiempo que se necesita para que estén fuera de peligro.
A vos Marcelo Algañaraz, por brindarnos el espacio en tu programa y…a toda la gente que compartió, llamo y mando mensajes para ayudarnos.
INSISTIMOS INCANSABLEMENTE, QUE TODO AQUEL QUE TENGA UNA MASCOTA, DEBE ESTERILIZAR Y CASTRAR, TANTO MACHOS COMO HEMBRAS.
ES LA FORMA MÁS VIABLE PARA EVITAR LA SOBREPOBLACIÓN.
TENEMOS DENUNCIAS DE MALTRATO ANIMAL, POR ESO ES NECESARIO HACER UN TRABAJO DESDE ADENTRO,CON LA AYUDA EN CONJUNTO DE LA COMUNIDAD, BROMATOLOGÍA, INSPECTORES Y TODAS LAS PERSONAS QUE ESTAN AL SERVICIO DE LA POBLACIÓN, FUNCIONARIOS, CONCEJALES (SOBRE TODO),
LOGRAREMOS MEJORAR ESTE PROBLEMA, SIENDO PARTE DE LA SOLUCIÓN.
NUEVAMENTE GRACIAS!!!
EN NOMBRE DE ESTE GRUPO QUE ESTA SIEMPRE PRESENTE PARA AYUDAR.